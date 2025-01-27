SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,341.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,280.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,309.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,063.53 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

