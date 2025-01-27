Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 557 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,803,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

