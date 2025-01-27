Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,322.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 92,605 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.7 %

SCCO stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $77.42 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

