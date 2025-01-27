SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $89.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

