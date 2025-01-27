SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

