STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 171.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

STERIS Trading Down 0.1 %

STE opened at $216.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

