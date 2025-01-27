Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.58 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.82 and a 200-day moving average of $294.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

