T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.85. The company has a market cap of $253.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,200 shares of company stock worth $32,736,303 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

