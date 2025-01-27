TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Tesla makes up 2.2% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $406.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

