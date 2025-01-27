Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,337 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 220,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 566,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $35.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

