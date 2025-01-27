Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $406.58 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

