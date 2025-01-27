Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.