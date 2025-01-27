The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stake Cut by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Loop Capital began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $119.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.12 and a 52-week high of $122.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.