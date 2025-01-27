Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 1,053.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In related news, Chairman Steve Louis Brown acquired 19,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $253,872.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 722,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,027.84. This trade represents a 2.75 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Estes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,111.24. This represents a 8.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $392,696. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

TRIN stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $878.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.30%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

