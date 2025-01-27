Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 61.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.93 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

