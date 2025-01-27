U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $49.00 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

