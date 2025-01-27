UMB Bank n.a. Invests $28,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863 over the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

