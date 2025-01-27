Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $211.61 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $189.71 and a 1 year high of $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.38.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.