Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $108.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.