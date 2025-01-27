Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,989,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 132,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $266.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.22.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

