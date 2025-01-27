Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $130.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.