Veracity Capital LLC Sells 34 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.10, for a total transaction of $524,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $18,262,708.20. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,016 shares of company stock worth $346,031,180 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $647.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $652.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.51.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

