Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2,785,490.00 billion for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $439.62 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.