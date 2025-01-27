Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $73.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $73,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $264.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $170.90 and a twelve month high of $267.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

