West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 267.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 291.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,539.49. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTBA shares. StockNews.com raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $361.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.13%.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

