Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $131.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.