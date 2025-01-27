Woodward (WWD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY25 guidance at $5.75-$6.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $187.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.25. Woodward has a 1 year low of $133.56 and a 1 year high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,929.15. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,313 shares of company stock worth $10,752,072. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $197.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

