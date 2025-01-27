Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xencor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 87,979 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $80,851.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,469,812.30. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. This trade represents a 25.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $19.65 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

