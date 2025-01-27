XML Financial LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.44.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $173.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

