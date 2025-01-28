20,650 Shares in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CervoMed by 323.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CervoMed by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CervoMed by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CervoMed by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. CervoMed Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $26.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

CervoMed ( NASDAQ:CRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRVO. HC Wainwright lowered CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of CervoMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CervoMed from $65.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CervoMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

