22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)

On January 21, 2025, the 22nd Century Group, Inc. received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming the company’s regained compliance with the bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2. Consequently, the scheduled hearing before the Nasdaq hearings panel was canceled, allowing the company’s common stock to continue to be listed on Nasdaq.

In a press release issued on January 27, 2025, 22nd Century Group highlighted that it has fulfilled the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement for continued listing as per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Larry Firestone, the Chief Executive Officer, expressed the company’s satisfaction in meeting the Nasdaq listing standards, underscoring the importance to shareholders. He reiterated the company’s dedication to its operational objectives and commitment to creating enduring shareholder value through the effective execution of business strategies.

22nd Century Group is a trailblazing nicotine harm reduction company in the tobacco industry, empowering smokers to manage their nicotine consumption effectively. The company’s flagship product, the VLN® cigarette, offers traditional cigarette smokers a familiar alternative that enables them to regulate their nicotine intake. With 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes, VLN® cigarettes have demonstrated a significant reduction in nicotine consumption. Rather than introducing new methods of delivering nicotine to addicted smokers, the company promotes informed decision-making and offers individuals the choice to control their nicotine consumption, including the decision to avoid addictive nicotine levels entirely.

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries encompass a leading cigarette manufacturer producing all VLN® products and providing turnkey contract manufacturing for various tobacco brands nationally and internationally. Situated in Mocksville, North Carolina, the 60,000 square foot facility has the capacity to manufacture over 45 million cartons of combusted tobacco products annually, with room for further expansion.

22nd Century Group’s proprietary reduced nicotine tobacco blends leverage patented technologies that regulate nicotine biosynthesis in tobacco plants, ensuring full flavor and high yield with 95% less nicotine. The company holds a robust patent portfolio to uphold its position as the sole provider of low-nicotine combustible cigarettes in the U.S. and key international markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Apart from historical data, the statements and expectations shared in this press release pertain to forward-looking statements, including insights into the company’s business outlook. Forward-looking statements involve terms such as anticipatory language, reflecting the company’s vision and objectives. Actual outcomes may vary from the content of forward-looking statements. Important factors that could impact actual results are detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s previous filings. The information shared is current as of the release date, with the company assuming no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as mandated by law.

