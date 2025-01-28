3,047 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

