3,385 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $4,437,832.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,917,956.17. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,591.16. The trade was a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

