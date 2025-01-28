7,536 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 521,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 63,019 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

