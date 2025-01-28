904 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

Tesla Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

