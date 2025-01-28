Accel Wealth Management Sells 195 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares in the last quarter. Granite FO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 141,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

