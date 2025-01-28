ACT Advisors LLC. Has $1.16 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

NVIDIA Stock Down 16.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.