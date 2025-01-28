Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.57. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 434,782 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.