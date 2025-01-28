Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 418.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMS opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.03. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $110.75 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

