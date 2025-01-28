Alfa Laval Corporate (ALFVF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $19,100,200.00 billion for the quarter.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

