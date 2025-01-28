Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $628,704.81 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.5 %

ALGT stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40.

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,391,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares in the company, valued at $181,397,275.80. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

