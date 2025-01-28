Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,479,000 after buying an additional 2,493,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,896,000 after purchasing an additional 233,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 636,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

