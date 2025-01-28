AM Investment Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

