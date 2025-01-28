AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 6,848 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.47. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

