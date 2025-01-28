Amcor (AMCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $3,356,910.00 billion for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY25 guidance at $0.72-$0.76 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is 96.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

