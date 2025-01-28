Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amedisys by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

