American Financial Group (AFG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $2,041,710.00 billion for the quarter.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE AFG opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

