Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.22.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $560.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.23 and its 200-day moving average is $494.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.05 and a fifty-two week high of $577.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

