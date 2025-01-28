apricus wealth LLC Acquires 3,989 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $368.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

