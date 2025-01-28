apricus wealth LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

